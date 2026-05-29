Massive Hudson Valley, New York Walmart Remodel Officially Finished

Walmart is officially unveiling its latest redesigned store in the Hudson Valley. We've got a sneak peek.

Walmart Announces Plans To Update Stores

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In 2023, Walmart told us of its plans to transform locations into "stores that wow." Walmart provided Hudson Valley Post with a tour of the remodeled stores and new store features.

Walmart To Remodel Over 20 New York Stores

The plan is for the company to modernize and remodel over 20 New York locations.

Several locations in the Hudson Valley and New York have already completed their remodel. Including:

Penfield

Greece

Macedon

Fishkill

Kingston

Catskill

On Friday, one more Hudson Valley location will join the list.

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Mohegan Lake Walmart Remodeled

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A ribbon-cutting ceremony is happening on Friday at the freshly remodeled Mohegan Lake Walmart. The more than 130-thousand square foot store was first opened to the public back in 1994.

What To Expect

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The remodel includes:

Layout & Navigation: Wider aisles and a completely revamped layout are designed to make the store feel less cramped and far easier to navigate during busy shopping trips.

Wider aisles and a completely revamped layout are designed to make the store feel less cramped and far easier to navigate during busy shopping trips. Fresh Flooring & Decor: The old flooring is gone. In its place are polished concrete floors and a much more modern-looking interior throughout the store.

The old flooring is gone. In its place are polished concrete floors and a much more modern-looking interior throughout the store. Enhanced Departments: Major sections like fashion, home goods, baby products, pets, and hardware were expanded and redesigned, with new interactive displays added in several departments.

Major sections like fashion, home goods, baby products, pets, and hardware were expanded and redesigned, with new interactive displays added in several departments. Upgraded Pharmacy & Vision Center: The pharmacy and vision center both received upgrades, including more private consultation areas and a larger selection of lower-cost eyewear options.

The pharmacy and vision center both received upgrades, including more private consultation areas and a larger selection of lower-cost eyewear options. Faster Fulfillment: The store expanded its online order operation to speed up curbside pickup and support 30-minute express delivery for shoppers.

The store expanded its online order operation to speed up curbside pickup and support 30-minute express delivery for shoppers. Upgraded Checkout: Checkout areas were refreshed with new registers aimed at moving lines more quickly and cutting down wait times.

Checkout areas were refreshed with new registers aimed at moving lines more quickly and cutting down wait times. Exterior Polish: The outside of the store also received upgrades to give the location a cleaner and more updated appearance.

If You Hear This At A New York Walmart Its Critical To Run Away

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Recent Changes At Walmart's Across New York

Walmart also recently announced a number of other changes.