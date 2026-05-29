Top New York Cop Disarmed After Hudson Valley ShopRite Shooting

We've learned more information following a shooting at a popular supermarket.

An off-duty NYPD chief is at the center of an investigation.

Shooting At Rockland County, New York ShopRite

Google Google loading...

The shooting happened in the parking lot of ShopRite, located at 56 West Ramapo Road in Garnerville, on Sunday, around 7:45 p.m.

NYPD Assistant Chief Benjamin Gurley got into an argument with another man who was reported to be harassing Gurley's daughter in the parking lot of the supermarket.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

According to the Town of Haverstraw Police Department, the other man and Gurley's daughter knew each other.

The two are " acquaintances only and are not, nor have they ever been, in any form of domestic relationship."

During the altercation, Gurley's legally owned handgun was pulled from his waistband, discharging a single stray round.

Google Google loading...

It's not clear who had possession of the gun at the time. No one was hit by the bullet, but both men suffered minor injuries.

Officer Stripped Of Gun Shield

Gurley is a 26-year veteran of the NYPD who serves as the commanding officer of the newly established Patrol Borough Bronx North.

Following the ShopRite incident, Gurley was stripped of his gun, shield, and police powers. He was also placed on modified desk duty pending the outcome of multiple investigations.

Google Google loading...

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Town of Haverstraw Police Department Detective Bureau at (845) 354-1500.

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores.

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores 15 of the most popular grocery stores in America are in New York state. Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva

New York Has The Three Most Expensive Grocery Stores In America