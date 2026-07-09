What Happened Before A 7-Year-Old Was Killed In Hudson Valley?

An investigation is continuing following the tragic death of a seven-year-old girl in the Hudson Valley.

The young girl was fatally hit by a summer school bus.

7-Year-Old Killed By Summer School Bus In Rockland County, New York

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The Ramapo Police Department responded to the crash scene on Wednesday around 9 a.m. Police say a 7-year-old girl was hit by a school bus while crossing the street near 182 Blauvelt Road in the Monsey area of the Town of Ramapo.

The 7-year-old from Monsey, New York was pronounced dead on the scene, officials say. She's been identified as Blima Weber.

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This tragedy follows a series of recent traffic incidents involving children in the Town of Ramapo, prompting increased pedestrian safety efforts by Ramapo Police

Police Seek Witnesses

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The bus was a full-sized school bus operated for Yeshiva Viznitz.

The bus driver, a 28-year-old from Monsey, stayed at the scene and worked with investigators. Police report that speed does not appear to be a factor in the incident.

The driver also showed no signs of impairment after getting screened for alcohol and drugs. At this time, no charges are being filed against the driver, police say.

Authorities are asking witnesses to come forward as the investigation continues.

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