New Yorkers & Celebs Are Waiting Hours Outside This Tiny Diner

An eight-seat diner has become one of New York's biggest food sensations this summer. Even celebrities are waiting in the same long line as everyone else.

Many New Yorkers are waiting hours in line to have what Meg Ryan's having.

Summer's Hottest New Restaurant in New York Only Has 8 Seats

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A tiny eight-seat diner in the Hamptons has become the hottest table of the summer. But there are no reservations.

Babe's in Sag Harbor opened in May. It features a menu of classic American diner food, a checkerboard floor, just 8 red leather stools, and no reservations.

"Babe's is a locally owned fine diner in Sag Harbor, rooted in nostalgia and built with better ingredients. We serve elevated all-day classics from burgers and sandwiches to salads and shakes. Easy, craveable, done right," the owners state on its website.

Wait Is Often At Least An Hour

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During peak times, the wait regularly stretches over an hour.

The entire diner is anchored by a single, intimate counter lined with exactly eight bolted-down, retro red leather stools. Because the footprint is so small, the kitchen is entirely exposed right across from the counter.

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Celebrities including Neil Patrick Harris and Meg Ryan stand in the same line as everyone else. The founders say that's the whole point: everybody waits, everybody sits at the same counter.

Neil Patrick Harris raved about his meal.

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Why This Eight-Seat Diner Is So Popular

In the Hamptons, matcha can cost $20 and a breakfast meal can run you over $30. Babe's has become the Hamptons’ hottest destination by offering an alternative to the region's expensive, high-end dining scene.

At Babe's, a bacon, egg, and cheese costs about $12.

If you don't want to wait in line, Babe's has an active takeout window so guests can grab their food and eat by the nearby Sag Harbor marina.

5 Hudson Valley Diners With The Best Portions

5 Hudson Valley Diners With The Best Portions Whether we want something for breakfast, lunch or dinner, we can rely on diners in the Hudson Valley to have all of these options. Their prices, portions and relaxed environment makes it a space that we enjoy returning to.

Let's see if you've been to these fan favorite diners in the Hudson Valley that are known for their best portions. Gallery Credit: Allison Kay, Facebook

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