Hudson Valley Driver Accused Of Drunken Head-On Crash

Police allege that a local man with a BAC more than twice the legal limit crossed into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on crash.

On Friday around 10:45 a.m., New York State Police from Putnam County were sent to Lake Shore Drive and Camden Road in the Town of Patterson for a report of a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Head-On Crash In Putnam County, New York

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According to police, a 2011 Chevrolet, driven by 39-year-old Alfredo A. Martinez of Brewster, New York, was traveling northbound on Lake Shore Drive when the car crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 2021 Subaru head-on. Martinez was not injured.

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The Subaru was driven by a 45-year-old man from Brewster. The driver and his unnamed passenger were evaluated at the scene and released.

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Brewster, New York Man Accused Of Driving Drunk

Police say that Martinez exhibited signs of intoxication on the scene. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered at the crash site, and he was taken into custody and transported to State Police Brewster for processing.

Martinez subsequently submitted to a chemical breath test, which yielded a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.19 percent, over two-times the legal limit of intoxication.

Facing Many Charges

As a result, Martinez was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Intoxicated, and Reckless Driving, as well as numerous violations of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Martinez was issued an appearance ticket directing him to appear in the Town of Patterson Court next month.

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New York State's 10 Drunkest Counties According to County Health Rankings and Roadmaps , these are the 10 New York counties with the highest rates of excessive alcohol consumption among adults. The CDC says exessive drinking includes binge drinking which is "...defined as consuming 4 or more drinks on an occasion for a woman or 5 or more drinks on an occasion for a man.." and heavy drinking which " ...for women...is 8 drinks or more per week/For men, heavy drinking is 15 drinks or more per week."

Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

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