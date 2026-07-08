Hudson Valley Driver Accused Of Drunken Head-On Crash
Police allege that a local man with a BAC more than twice the legal limit crossed into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on crash.
On Friday around 10:45 a.m., New York State Police from Putnam County were sent to Lake Shore Drive and Camden Road in the Town of Patterson for a report of a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision with injuries.
Head-On Crash In Putnam County, New York
According to police, a 2011 Chevrolet, driven by 39-year-old Alfredo A. Martinez of Brewster, New York, was traveling northbound on Lake Shore Drive when the car crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 2021 Subaru head-on. Martinez was not injured.
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The Subaru was driven by a 45-year-old man from Brewster. The driver and his unnamed passenger were evaluated at the scene and released.
Brewster, New York Man Accused Of Driving Drunk
Police say that Martinez exhibited signs of intoxication on the scene. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered at the crash site, and he was taken into custody and transported to State Police Brewster for processing.
Martinez subsequently submitted to a chemical breath test, which yielded a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.19 percent, over two-times the legal limit of intoxication.
Facing Many Charges
As a result, Martinez was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Intoxicated, and Reckless Driving, as well as numerous violations of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.
Martinez was issued an appearance ticket directing him to appear in the Town of Patterson Court next month.
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