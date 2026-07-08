Taylor Swift Donates Millions To New York Charities Before Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's massive New York wedding is helping many New York charities.

The newlywed couple donated $26 million to at least 20 local and national charities, ahead of their wedding on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Donate $26 Million To Charities

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The couple targeted organizations located in cities close to their hearts, including New York City, Nashville, Kansas City, and Los Angeles.

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The charities include food banks, an animal cruelty organization, a number of educational programs, and three children's hospitals.

Breakdown of the $26 Million Donation in New York

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At least nine of those organizations are based in New York. The list of organizations tied to New York includes:

City Harvest: The city's largest food rescue powerhouse just bagged a massive $1 million gift to feed 2.4 million New Yorkers.

Food Bank For NYC: A major hunger-relief powerhouse fighting right on the front lines against food insecurity across all five boroughs.

New York Cares: The city's absolute largest volunteer network, mobilizing everyday people to step up for local nonprofits and schools.

MSK Kids: Doing deeply heroic work as the dedicated, world-class pediatric cancer program operating right out of Memorial Sloan Kettering.

Hassenfeld Children's Hospital: A premier, highly specialized pediatric facility providing top-tier care for local families over at NYU Langone.

Education Through Music: An awesome nonprofit partnering with under-resourced inner-city schools to deliver comprehensive music education to local kids.

Musical Mentors Collaborative: A fantastic group bridging the gap by connecting professional music pros with students who lack access to private lessons.

Answer the Call: This hits home—the NY Police and Fire Widows' Benefit Fund provides critical financial help to the families of our fallen first responders.

After-School All-Stars (NY Chapter): A vital after-school program keeping local students on the right track with major academic support and enrichment.

National Organizations

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The couple also donated to the ASPCA, a national leader in animal rescue and welfare programs, and Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization network.

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