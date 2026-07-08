A Dangerous New York Disease Outbreak Keeps Growing

Over 20 New Yorkers are in the hospital; many are in the ICU in critical condition.

The cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases in New York continues to rise. Health officials say there are now 28 individual cases connected to the outbreak.

What Is Legionnaires' Disease

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Legionnaires' disease is a severe, potentially life-threatening type of pneumonia, which is caused by inhaling Legionella bacteria.

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It's spread by people breathing in tiny, airborne water droplets or mist contaminated with the bacteria. It's not spread person-to-person.

The bacteria thrive in warm, stagnant water found in complex, man-made water systems. Common breeding grounds include large rooftop cooling towers, hot tubs, public fountains, hotel showers, and complex building plumbing networks.

Symptoms

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Symptoms typically appear 2 to 14 days after exposure. Symptoms include:

High fever (often 104 degrees or higher) and chills

Dry or productive cough and shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Severe headaches

Gastrointestinal issues, including diarrhea, nausea, and abdominal pain

Neurological changes, such as confusion or disorientation

21 Hospitalized In New York City

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The outbreak in New York is currently contained on New York City's Upper East Side. As of this writing, there have been at least 28 confirmed cases across the Carnegie Hall, Lenox Hill, and Yorkville neighborhoods.

At least 21 people have been hospitalized. According to official data tracked on the New York City Health Department Legionnaires' Page, several of the hospitalized patients are in critical condition in the ICU.

As of this writing, no deaths have been reported from this cluster so far.

A town hall meeting was held Tuesday night with residents demanding answers from city officials about what is being done to contain the Legionnaires' outbreaks.

Health officials say work has already begun on fixing the cooling towers that are believed to be the source of the issue.

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