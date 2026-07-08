What’s Happening At This Hudson Valley Lake Has Officials Alarmed

Hudson Valley officials are telling some residents to conserve water.

The Village of Monticello and the New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH) have issued an urgent water conservation notice.

Water Conservation Notice In Monticello, New York

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Experts are alarmed about the rapidly decreasing water levels at Kiamesha Lake.

Residents are encouraged to "PLEASE CONSERVE WATER" by refraining from many outdoor water activities including:

Lawn watering

Car Washing

Sprinklers

Power Washing: Including homes, decks and other structures.

"Although we have been able to keep it up and running, tolls on the water plant are mounting. In the last 48 hours, we were only turned off for a 3 ½ hour stretch over that course of time, which is not good for an aging plant like the one in the Village of Monticello," officials tell Hudson Valley Post.

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More Tips To Conserve Water

Dan Kitwood, Getty Images Dan Kitwood, Getty Images

All can help conserve water by:

Fixing household leaks: Check faucets, toilets, and pipe connections for leaks to avoid wasted water.

Run appliances when full: Only use your washing machine and dishwasher when they are full.

Shorten your showers: Reducing your shower time by just a couple of minutes saves gallons of water.

Turn off the tap: Do not let the water run continuously while brushing your teeth, shaving, or washing dishes.

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