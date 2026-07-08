Justin Bieber Just Bought A New York “Timeless Masterpiece”

Hudson Valley residents might be seeing more of Justin Bieber after he just spent $12 million on a new home in New York.

Reports say Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, just purchased a new home in New York

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber Spotted In The Hudson Valley

: ALL THAT JAVA via Facebook : ALL THAT JAVA via Facebook

This spring, Hudson Valley residents went crazy when the Biebers were spotted all over the region.

Justin was spotted at All That Java and the Millbrook Diner in Dutchess County.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

All That Java, which has locations in Rhinebeck, Tivoli, and Kingston, said Justin was a "happy" visitor.

Where Justin Bieber Reportedly Stayed

Google Google

Our loyal readers told us that Justin and Hailey stayed at the Silo Ridge Field Club in Amenia.

Owners of the ultra-exclusive, gated community call the property as "New York's hidden gem" and a "private community that sits across 850 acres of idyllic countryside."

Biebers Buy $12 Million Condo In New York

Amy Sussman, Getty Images Amy Sussman, Getty Images

According to the Wall Street Journal, Justin and Hailey just purchased a condo in New York City. Realtors call the home a "timeless masterpiece."

The Biebers spent $12 million on their new 2,800-square-foot home that features four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a children’s clubhouse, floor-to-ceiling windows with a view of the Hudson River, and a separate, enclosed chef’s kitchen.

"Residence North-10B at 160 Leroy Street is a timeless West Village masterpiece, accentuated by breathtaking sunsets across the expansive waterfront to the west. Extending north and south, with the Statue of Liberty in the distance, the Hudson River views are both enviable and stunning, particularly from the impressive Great Room," the listing states.

Google Google

E! News reports the home's master bedroom features a bathroom that includes a marble soaking tub, as well as heated floors and a water closet.

The West Village building has many amenities, including a private garage, a resident manager, a fitness room, a 70-foot pool, and a Pilates studio

CLICK HERE to see photos of the Biebers' stunning home.

Hollywood on The Hudson: 40 Places You Might Spot A Celeb in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is quickly becoming a top destination for celebrities. Whether they're shooting a movie or enjoying the scenery, celebs sightings have gone up in recent years. Have you had a HV celebrity sighting?

Chow Down at One of these 19 Popular Hudson Valley Diners Looking for some comfort food? Maybe you need to cure a hangover? Those questions can all be answered at one of these 19 diners in the Hudson Valley. Do you have a favorite?