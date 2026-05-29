Common Household Item Sparks Fire That Kills Hudson Valley Teens

A Hudson Valley community is mourning following the deaths of two high school students.

The two are brother and sister.

Devastating Lower Hudson Valley House Fire Claims the Lives of 2 High School Students

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Counseling services are now being provided at Putnam Valley High School after the tragic deaths of two students. On Wednesday, 17-year-old Alina Toone and her 15-year-old brother Jeremiah Toone passed away after a blaze ripped through their home in Cortlandt Manor.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at the home on Sherwood Avenue. Four people were inside at the time.

When the Lake Mohegan Fire District arrived, they were met with heavy flames that blocked the front doors. Firefighters used ground ladders to smash second-floor windows and pull the trapped teenagers from their bedrooms.

Both teenagers were found in cardiac arrest and suffered severe burns. The two teens later died from their injuries at the hospital.

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The family's dog also died in the fire.

Mother, Older Brother, Survive. Father Not Home

The teen's mother and older brother were able to flee the home before firefighters arrived. Both were hospitalized with minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

Their father, Gregory Toone, is a Westchester County correction officer. He wasn't home at the time of the tragedy.

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Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of Alina and Jeremiah.

"I am heartbroken to learn of the tragedy affecting Westchester County Correction Officer Gregory Toone following a house fire this morning. This catastrophic incident is every parent’s worst nightmare," she stated.

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Likely Cause Of Fire Released

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Officials believe the fire was caused by an issue with a power strip and extension cord in the dining room.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. As of this writing, nearly $117,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

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