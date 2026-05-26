What Donald Trump Told The Hudson Valley Has People Talking

President Donald Trump made a rare Hudson Valley appearance this week and touched on many topics.

Surprise Appearance By Jaxon Dart Of The New York Giants

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New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart was in attendance, showing his support for Trump. Dart kicked off his appearance by leading the crowd in a "Go Big Blue" chant.

He stated it was an "honor" and a "privilege" before introducing Trump as the "45th and 47th President of the United States.

Trump praised the 23-year-old quarterback, calling him a "future Hall of Famer."

What Did Trump Talk About In Rockland County?

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Trump was the first sitting president since Gerald Ford in 1976 to visit Rockland County.

After Dart's introduction, Trump took the stage at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York, for an event supporting the reelection campaign of Republican Representative Mike Lawler.

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Trump told the Hudson Valley crowd that Democrats are "taking all of their money" and forcing the top earners to leave New York due to higher taxes.

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The President also said New York is full of illegal immigrants, and made a pitch for his voter-ID measure, the Save America Act.

He also pledged his support to the Republican candidate for governor, Long Island's Bruce Blakeman, and Republican Congressman Mike Lawler.

Lawler represents New York's 17th District, which covers all of Putnam and Rockland counties, plus parts of Dutchess and Westchester counties.

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Political experts say that the district seat could help determine which party ends up with the majority in the House of Representatives.

Trump and Lawler touted the passage of a major tax law, specifically highlighting the quadrupling of the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction cap from $10,000 to $40,000, a critical financial relief factor for high-tax suburban New York families.

Trump Is First President To Win Rockland County In 20 Years

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It was also noted during the event that Trump won Rockland County in the 2024 presidential election, making him the first Republican presidential candidate to win the county in over two decades.

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.