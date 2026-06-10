Fact Check: Is New York Banning The Terms Mother And Father?

This week, New York lawmakers passed a bill to replace "mother" and "father" with gender-neutral alternatives.

Hudson Valley Post reported on the bill, which is sparking an uproar among many New Yorkers, regardless of their political affiliation.

New York Bill Replaces Mom And Dad With Gender-Neutral Terms

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The goal of the bill is to modernize family law and make it more inclusive for LGBTQ+ families, those using assisted reproduction, or a surrogate.

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It would also update state child custody, child support, and domestic relations statutes.

If signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, the bill would make the following changes:

"Mother" becomes "Gestating parent."

"Father" becomes "Non-gestating parent."

"Paternity" proceedings become "Parentage" proceedings."

"Putative father" becomes "Alleged parent."

Snopes Fact Checks Bill

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The bill has gotten so much uproar that many wondered if it was made up. This forced Snopes, one of the internet's oldest and most well-known fact-checking websites, to do a fact check.

Snopes confirms the bill is "True."

But makes it clear that if signed by Gov. Hochul, the bill would not "outlaw" or "ban" the terms "mother" and "father."

"It simply broadens the legal definition of 'parent' to those who lack a biological bond with their child," Snopes states.

As Hudson Valley Post previously reported, the change would only apply to official state court filings, custody paperwork, child support orders, and legal documents.

If signed by Governor Kathy Hochul, the new terminology will take effect on November 1, 2026, but traditional terms can still be used in everyday life.

Banned Baby Names in New York And United States