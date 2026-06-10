Elderly New York Man Brutally Killed By Relative In The Hudson Valley

A local jury took just three hours to completely reject a defendant's twisted claims

A Hudson Valley man killed his brother-in-law.

Yonkers, New York Man Found Guilty Of Murder, More

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This week, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced a jury found a local man guilty of murder.

A Westchester County jury convicted 55-year-old John Singh of Yonkers for Murder in the Second Degree, a class A felony, and Manslaughter in the First Degree, a class B felony.

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Singh fatally stabbed his brother-in-law, 78-year-old Bernard Barua, also a Yonkers resident, on November 16, 2024.

“Bernard Barua's life mattered. When the defendant stabbed him to death, he forever changed the course of both of their lives. Today, Mr. Singh was finally held accountable for his depraved conduct, and we will seek to ensure that he spends decades in prison. I would like to commend the jury for their thoughtful examination of this case. May Mr. Barua forever rest in peace," DA Cacace said.

Details Of Murder

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The murder happened at 760 Bronx River Road. According to Yonkers Police, Singh stabbed his brother-in-law while he was in bed. He then waited 45 minutes before cleaning up, stabbing himself in the chest, and calling 911 to claim he was the victim of an attack.

After a two-week trial, the jury rejected his claims of self-defense and convicted him on all charges after three hours of deliberation

Scheduled To Be Sentenced In July

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He faces up to 25 years to life in prison when sentenced in July. He is currently remanded at the Westchester County Jail.

Update: 20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

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