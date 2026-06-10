FBI Searching For One Of America’s Most Wanted In Hudson Valley

Police in the Hudson Valley are searching for one of America's most wanted men.

On Monday, the Town of Haverstraw Police Department confirmed officers are continuing to search for Eugene Palmer.

Search Continues Man Accused Of "Heinous Murder" In Rockland County

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Palmer is accused of fatally shooting his daughter-in-law, Tammy Palmer, outside her home near Willow Grove Road in Stony Point in 2012.

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"Eugene Palmer is wanted in connection with the heinous murder of Tammy Palmer. Eugene Palmer is accused of ambushing Tammy, the mother of his grandchildren, as she walked up her driveway by shooting and killing her," Haverstraw police stated.

Palmer fled the scene in a pick-up truck. That truck was found near Harriman State Park in Rockland County.

Last Seen Entering Harriman State Park

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He was last seen entering Harriman State Park. Police have searched the park that's located in Rockland and Orange counties.

His family says he's very familiar with the woods and the state park.

"The Town of Haverstraw Police, along with their FBI and US Marshal partners, have not forgotten this crime and have been continuously working on this case," Haverstraw police added.

One Of The FBI's Most Wanted

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The FBI added Palmer to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in 2019. The FBI says Palmer "should be considered armed and dangerous."

He's described as being a 5'10" 220-pound white man with gray balding hair and brown eyes. His left thumb is deformed.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to Palmer's arrest.

Haverstraw Police say anyone with information should call the Haverstraw Police Detective Bureau at 845-942-3730 or your local FBI office.

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