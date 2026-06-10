We Reimagined TV’s Greatest Families In The Hudson Valley

What if TV's most famous families lived in the Hudson Valley in 2026? Some of these are way too accurate.

For no apparent reason, I asked ChatGPT to name the top five TV family sitcoms of all time. Its answer:

Revised ranking (non-cartoon only)

1) All in the Family

2) The Cosby Show

3 )Married... with Children

4) Modern Family

5) Family Ties

(I'll have more on this ranking below)

The Hudson Valley Versions Of These TV Families Are Almost Too Accurate

Hudson River Sloop Clearwater via Facebook Hudson River Sloop Clearwater via Facebook loading...

For fun, we then gave America's most iconic TV families Hudson Valley hometowns. We updated each show so it's set in the present day, in the Hudson Valley.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Each show should be from a different hometown in the Hudson Valley. The results are funny, ridiculous, and surprisingly believable.

Hudson Valley Versions Of These TV Families Are Too Accurate

Top 5 TV Family Shows Of All-Time

1. All in the Family

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Aired: 1971-1979, CBS

A blue-collar Queens family spent nearly every night arguing about politics, race, and changing times while making America laugh at itself.

Why It's #1:

This is the show that changed sitcoms forever. It proved television could tackle serious issues without sacrificing laughs and influenced nearly every family comedy that followed.

2. The Cosby Show

Jury Deliberations Continue In Retrial Of Bill Cosby Getty Images loading...

Aired: 1984-1992, NBC

A successful Brooklyn family showed that raising kids, managing careers, and surviving family life could be funny without relying on gimmicks.

Why It's #2:

For much of the 1980s, this was the biggest television show. Its impact on family sitcoms is impossible to ignore, even though its legacy became complicated years later.

3. Married... with Children

Aired: 1987-1997, Fox

A miserable shoe salesman and his equally dysfunctional family turned everyday family problems into comedy gold.

Why It's #3:

The Bundys completely flipped the family sitcom formula on its head. The show's edgy humor helped build Fox into a major network and remains surprisingly funny decades later.

4. Modern Family

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Aired: 2009-2020, ABC

Three interconnected families stumbled through parenting, marriage, and modern life with plenty of awkward moments along the way.

Why It's #4:

Few sitcoms have ever assembled a cast this strong. It modernized the family comedy for a new generation while delivering consistent laughs for more than a decade.

5. Family Ties

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Aired: 1982-1989, NBC

Two former hippies found themselves raising a conservative teenage son who seemed determined to challenge everything they believed.

Why It's #5:

The chemistry between the cast was outstanding, and the generational battles still hold up today. It was smart, funny, and helped define television in the 1980s without ever feeling preachy.