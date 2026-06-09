Loophole: You Can Legally Own Exotic Fox In New York

A legal gap has opened the door for a very specific exotic animal to be kept as a pet in New York.

There are different laws across the United States regarding fox ownership, including an interesting one in New York,

Where You Can Legally Own A Fox

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

An Instagram post is going viral that shows where in the United States you can legally own a Fox.

Based on the map, here's the list of every state where it's legal to own a fox.

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Nebraska

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

You Can Own Certain Exotic Foxes In New York

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Instagram post caught my attention because New York State was the only state labeled in blue, meaning you can own "certain exotic foxes" in the Empire State. I did some digging to confirm.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The law regarding pet foxes in New York State comes down to a divide between native wildlife and a very specific exotic exception. New York State law states that it's illegal to possess, harbor, sell, or import native wild animals as pets.

This ban covers native fox species, meaning you cannot keep a Red Fox or a Gray Fox as a pet in the Empire State. The state treats these species as protected wildlife, and licenses for them are typically restricted to licensed wildlife rehabilitators, research facilities, or educational exhibitors—not private pet owners.

However, there is one major loophole that explains why the map singles out New York for "only certain exotic foxes."

The Fennec Fox Exception In New York

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Because Fennec Foxes (Vulpes zerda) are native to the Sahara Desert of North Africa and are not native to New York, they do not fall under the state's traditional "native wild game" regulations. At the state level, New York does not require a special permit to own a Fennec Fox as a pet, making them technically legal to purchase and own from a licensed breeder.

The Fennec Fox is the smallest canine species in the world, famous for its oversized ears that dissipate desert heat and detect prey underground. These tiny, nocturnal animals are known for their high energy, agility, and unique vocalizations.

While it is legal to own one in the Hudson Valley, it's not easy.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Experts say that Fennec Foxes are incredibly high-maintenance animals that require massive enclosures to accommodate their non-stop energy and constant digging instincts. They are notoriously difficult to housebreak, remain wild at heart, and communicate through a series of piercing, high-pitched shrieks and whimpers that can easily overwhelm a household.

Illegal Pets To Own In New York State

Illegal Pets To Own In New York State

Be On The Lookout For These Three Venomous Snakes In New York

Be On The Lookout For These Three Venomous Snakes In New York