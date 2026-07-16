When Will Toxic Canadian Wildfire Smoke Leave New York?

If you are hoping to catch a breath of fresh air today, Hudson Valley experts warn we are in for a highly unpleasant finish to the workweek.

An Air Quality Health Advisory is in effect for the Hudson Valley and many parts of New York Today.

Air Quality Health Advisory Issues For Hudson Valley

Photo by Photoholgic on Unsplash aerial view of high-rise buildings covered with smoke

Health officials warn smoke from the Canadian wildfires, compounded by the heat wave, is affecting the air quality in the region.

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Air quality levels are expected to reach unhealthy levels in several areas on Wednesday. The Air Quality Health Advisory has been issued for Wednesday for the following regions:

Long Island

NYC Metro

Lower Hudson

Upper Hudson

Adirondacks

Eastern Lake Ontario

Central New York

Western New York

Officials say that smoke from wildfires that are burning in Canada may trigger health issues for people with certain medical conditions.

Expect Worse Smoke On Thursday

Photo by hidefumi ohmichi on Unsplash aerial photography of high-rise buildings

According to Ben Noll, the thick haze that rolled in Wednesday was just the opening act. An even larger, more intense plume of Canadian wildfire smoke is set to arrive Thursday rnoon, promising potentially dangerous air quality that will linger straight through the "end of the week."

"In other words, get ready for several potentially unpleasant days. Prepare to limit your time outdoors, especially if you’re sensitive to the smoke," Noll wrote on Facebook

When Will Smoke Leave The Hudson Valley

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash the word saturday written in cut out letters

The second plume is expected to linger into Friday, Noll warns.

Shifting winds and much-needed rain should finally help clear the skies by Saturday, but until then, health officials are urging everyone, especially those sensitive to smoke, to limit their time outdoors.

How to Protect Yourself from Wildfire Smoke

How to Protect Yourself from Wildfire Smoke If you’re in Utica, Herkimer, or anywhere across the Mohawk Valley, here’s how to protect your lungs (and your sanity) on smoky days: Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me. Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

Unbelievable Time Lapse of Wildfire Smoke Consuming New York City