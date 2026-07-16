When Will Toxic Canadian Wildfire Smoke Leave New York?
If you are hoping to catch a breath of fresh air today, Hudson Valley experts warn we are in for a highly unpleasant finish to the workweek.
An Air Quality Health Advisory is in effect for the Hudson Valley and many parts of New York Today.
Air Quality Health Advisory Issues For Hudson Valley
Health officials warn smoke from the Canadian wildfires, compounded by the heat wave, is affecting the air quality in the region.
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Air quality levels are expected to reach unhealthy levels in several areas on Wednesday. The Air Quality Health Advisory has been issued for Wednesday for the following regions:
- Long Island
- NYC Metro
- Lower Hudson
- Upper Hudson
- Adirondacks
- Eastern Lake Ontario
- Central New York
- Western New York
Officials say that smoke from wildfires that are burning in Canada may trigger health issues for people with certain medical conditions.
Expect Worse Smoke On Thursday
According to Ben Noll, the thick haze that rolled in Wednesday was just the opening act. An even larger, more intense plume of Canadian wildfire smoke is set to arrive Thursday rnoon, promising potentially dangerous air quality that will linger straight through the "end of the week."
"In other words, get ready for several potentially unpleasant days. Prepare to limit your time outdoors, especially if you’re sensitive to the smoke," Noll wrote on Facebook
When Will Smoke Leave The Hudson Valley
The second plume is expected to linger into Friday, Noll warns.
Shifting winds and much-needed rain should finally help clear the skies by Saturday, but until then, health officials are urging everyone, especially those sensitive to smoke, to limit their time outdoors.
How to Protect Yourself from Wildfire Smoke
How to Protect Yourself from Wildfire Smoke
Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM
10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires
10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires
Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman
Unbelievable Time Lapse of Wildfire Smoke Consuming New York City