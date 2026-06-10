Epic Block Party Coming To Hudson Valley For World Cup Kickoff

An epic block party is being planned in the Hudson Valley, coinciding with the World Cup kickoff.

The Newburgh Brewing Company announced its World Cup Summer Kickoffs Block Party

Newburgh Brewing Company Throwing A Huge Block Party To Kick Off The World Cup

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If you're looking for something fun to do this Friday, June 12, Newburgh Brewing Company has you covered in a big way. The popular Orange County brewery is closing down Colden Street starting at 4 p.m. on Friday for a massive family-friendly Summer Kickoff and World Cup Block Party.

"We are kicking off summer and kicking off World Cup season the best way we know how…A COLDEN STREET BLOCK PARTY," the business wrote on Facebook.

Here's What To Expect

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The party runs all afternoon and into the night, with an outdoor screen with sound set up to show the USA vs. Paraguay World Cup match at 9 p.m.

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And there's plenty more going on beyond the soccer. The block party is going to feature:

A Dana Distributors beer truck, Magnanini wine trailer, Mary Jane Dairy ice cream bar, custom on-site screen printed shirts by Mixture, art prints by Rob Mounier, BLR Athletique merch and giveaways, flash tattoos by Mechanical Kayla, vintage clothing from Truckin' Pop Up, face painting by Olivia and Abbey, a DJ, soccer games, Quikick game play, Orchard Valley Crossfit, an outdoor screen presented by Story Screen, CDU Newburgh supporter club tables, plus food from the Newburgh Brewing Company.

Owners also highlight the "unsung heroes for any outdoor event," Porta potties supplied by Scotty's Potty's

All Ages Welcome

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The event is open to everyone, and you don't need to be a soccer fan to show up and have a great time.

The Newburgh Brewing Company is located on Colden Street in Newburgh. The block party starts at 4 p.m. this Friday.

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