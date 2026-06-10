Dangerous Multi-Day Weather Alert Issued For New York

State officials are telling us to prepare right now for an extended stretch of dangerous conditions. Here is the exact timeline for when the worst of it hits our area.

Hudson Valley residents and New Yorkers from several regions are being urged to prepare themselves for multiple days of dangerous weather.

Governor Hochul Urges New Yorkers to Prepare for Multiple Days of Extreme Heat

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Gov. Hochul says that many New Yorkers need to prepare for multiple days of high temperatures.

The heat is expected to arrive on Wednesday and continue through the weekend. Feels-like temperatures will get into the high 90s, low 100s in areas across the New York City, Hudson Valley, Finger Lakes, Capital Region, and Southern Tier regions Thursday through Friday, according to Hochul's office.

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“Extreme heat poses a huge risk if not taken seriously,” Governor Hochul said.“This week, the World Cup kicks off, and as New Yorkers make plans to watch the first match, it is critical to factor in a plan for severe heat: Plan ahead and stay hydrated, check in with elderly neighbors and know where your nearby cooling centers are during the next few days," Hochul stated.

State officials tell Hudson Valley Post that extreme heat is "dangerous" and is the number one "cause of weather-related fatalities." The most common heat-related illnesses are:

Heat stroke (sun stroke)

Heat exhaustion

Heat cramps

Heat rash

Severe Thunderstorms For New York City, Hudson Valley, Finger Lakes, Capital Region and Southern Tier

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There's also the possibility of severe thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. Hochul's office warns that there's "potential" for "severe local weather" on those dates.

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