2 New York Restaurants Make Best Steak ‘In The United States’

New Yorkers have a few options when it comes to feasting on the best steak in the nation.

The website Mashed recently named The Best Steakhouse In Every State.

"While there are definitely some wonderful national steakhouse chains, there's a good chance that your favorite steakhouse is a local eatery that knows the ins and outs of the region. That knowledge of the neighborhood is very difficult for a chain restaurant to replicate," Kori Ellis writes in his Mashed article.

To determine the best steakhouse in each state, Mashed looked through reviews, awards, and suggestions from various sources.

New Jersey's Finest

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Rare, The Steak House was named the best New Jersey steakhouse.

The steak house in Little Falls, New Jersey, offers prime cuts of steak, seafood, and a long wine list in a sophisticated venue.

Connecticut's Best

The award-winning Joseph's Steakhouse was hailed as the best in Connecticut.

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The owner, Joseph, is from Croatia and learned how to make a great steak while working in New York.

Best Steak in New York

New York State is full of amazing steakhouses. So what's the best one?

Peter Luger Steak House, which has two New York locations, was named the best steakhouse in the Empire State.

"Is Peter Luger Steak House the best steak house in the United States? That very well could be the case," Mashed writes about Peter Luger Steak House. "While you'll pay a pretty penny at this restaurant, it's totally justifiable."

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Cash Only

Mashed notes that a steak at Peter Luger costs a lot, but what's interesting is that both locations only accept cash.

"Cash-only steak icon where old-school waiters serve aged beef in a German beer hall setting," Google writes about Peter Luger's Brooklyn location.

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Peter Luger Steak House was established in 1887 in Brooklyn. It sits at 178 Broadway, in Brooklyn, New York.

The other location can be found at 255 Northern Blvd in Great Neck, New York.

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"High-quality beef is the focus of this branch of the classic Brooklyn steakhouse. Cash-only," Google states about the Great Neck location.

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