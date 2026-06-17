Upstate New York Man Released After Alleged 5-Day Crime Spree

A Hudson Valley man was arrested four times over five days. He was just released after his last arrest.

A 23-year-old Kingston man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly going on a five-day vehicle theft spree.

Police Arrest Kingston, New York Man

Photo by niu niu on Unsplash person showing handcuff

This week, the City of Kingston Police Department announced the arrest of Luke Heiser, 23, of Kingston. Police say he was arrested four times between June 9 and June 13, repeatedly entering custody only to be released on appearance tickets.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

His offenses across Ulster County included a personal injury crash in one stolen car and the theft of two other vehicles.

The City of Kingston Police Department told Hudson Valley Post of his alleged crimes.

June 9

Photo by Allef Vinicius on Unsplash person getting 1 U.S. dollar banknote in wallet

A victim reported the theft of a wallet and the subsequent use of the credit cards inside the wallet. The wallet was recovered from the storm drain where it had been discarded and returned to the owner.

The suspect was identified as Luke Heiser, police say.

June 11

Police investigating the theft of a vehicle from within the City of Kingston say Heiser was found in possession of the stolen vehicle after he was involved in a personal injury crash in Woodstock.

Following treatment at HealthAlliance Hospital, Mary's Avenue Campus, Heiser was taken to Kingston Police headquarters and charged with felony Grand Larceny and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in connection with the stolen vehicle investigation.

Police also charged Heiser with felony Grand Larceny, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, and two counts of Petit Larceny in connection with the June 9 wallet theft case. He was released with an appearance ticket.

June 12

According to police, investigators determined Heiser was responsible for another vehicle theft reported within the City of Kingston.

He was located, arrested, and charged with felony Grand Larceny and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property. He was arraigned in Kingston City Court and released.

June 13

Kingston Police Kingston Police

During an overnight traffic stop, Kingston Police say Heiser was found in possession of yet another stolen vehicle. He was arrested and charged with felony Grand Larceny and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

Police say Heiser was arraigned through Ulster County's Centralized Arraignment Part Court and again released.

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State