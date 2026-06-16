Hudson Valley Street Renamed After New York Music Icon

A music icon who lived and died in the Hudson Valley is getting honored.

Yonkers is naming a street after city native and rapper DMX.

Yonkers Names Street After DMX

Mayor Mike Spano Mayor Mike Spano

The City of Yonkers has officially renamed the intersection of School Street and Brook Street to "Earl 'DMX' Simmons Way," to honor the late hip-hop legend's lasting legacy.

The location was chosen because it's next to the Calcagno Homes public housing complex, where DMX grew up. He was born on Dec. 18, 1970, in Mount Vernon and died at White Plains Hospital on April 9, 2021.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

He died at the age of 50 due to a catastrophic cardiac arrest. His career achievements included an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, and six Grammy Award nominations.

A renaming ceremony was held in Yonkers on Friday with Mayor Mike Spano, local officials, the Ruff Ryders family, DMX’s children, extended family, fans and more.

Mayor Mike Spano Mayor Mike Spano

"His music, honesty, and love for Yonkers left an impact that continues to inspire people around the world," Spano said after the ceremony on a very hot Friday afternoon. "By renaming this corner in his honor, we ensure his legacy will forever have a place in the city he proudly called home."

Toby Canham/Getty Images CUN Academy Awards Celebration Dinner & After Party - Arrivals

Earlier this year, from the grave, DMX became an ordained minister at a historic church in the Hudson Valley. Church leaders add that DMX spent decades ministering, even without the title.

See DMX's Most Inspirational Lyrics

See DMX's Most Inspirational Lyrics Impactful songs with inspirational lyrics from DMX.

Keep Reading:

12 Classic DMX Songs Gallery Credit: Amazon