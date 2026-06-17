Orange County Boy Revived After Near Drowning In Pool

A five-year-old boy was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center after nearly drowning in a pool in Orange County.

Near Drowning In Orange County, New York

Photo by Raphaël Biscaldi on Unsplash white and multicolored beach ball

Members of the Goshen Police Department rushed to reports of a 5-year-old boy drowning in a pool on Ridgebury Road in the Town of Wawayanda, New York.

While driving to the home, first responders were told that family members pulled the boy from the pool. But he was unconscious and not breathing.

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Boy Airlifted To Westchester Medical Center

Town of Goshen Police Town of Goshen Police

CPR was started on the scene and revived the boy before emergency crews arrived. Police and EMS on the scene confirmed the boy was conscious and alert.

The boy was placed into an ambulance to a landing zone before being airlifted to Westchester Medical Center for further medical evaluation.

First Responders In Orange County Praised

Town of Goshen Police Town of Goshen Police

The boy's condition hasn't been released, but first responders are being praised by Town of Wawayanda officials.

Officials released the following statement:

The Town would like to extend its sincere gratitude to the Town of Goshen Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for responding to this call and escorting our EMS team to the landing zone yesterday. We also want to commend the employees of our EMS Department for the great job they did yesterday and everyday! The Board firmly believes that saving a life is invaluable, which is why we prioritized emergency medical services in our community.

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