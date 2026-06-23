After experiencing both, we have an answer to the question New Yorkers keep asking.

If you're a music fan, two venues seem to be on everyone's bucket list: the Sphere in Las Vegas and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

I Saw Concerts at Both the Las Vegas Sphere and Red Rocks in One Year. Which One Is Better?

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This year, I was lucky enough to check both off my list. I saw Zac Brown Band inside the jaw-dropping Sphere in Las Vegas, then traveled to Colorado to see O.A.R. at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Since getting back from Colorado, many have asked me the same question, "which one is better?"

Red Rocks Vs The Sphere

Sphere Vs Red Rocks: Which Venue Is Better For New Yorkers?

Which One Wins?

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I've been thinking about it ever since I got home, and it's much harder to answer than I expected. I've gone back and forth trying to declare a winner.

The Sphere delivers the greatest visual concert experience I've ever witnessed. Red Rocks delivers one of the greatest outdoor concert atmospheres on Earth.

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After thinking about it, I don't believe there actually is a winner. It comes down to what kind of experience you're looking for.

If you want cutting-edge technology, breathtaking visuals, and the excitement of Las Vegas, choose the Sphere. If you want natural beauty, incredible acoustics, mountain scenery, and one of the most iconic outdoor venues in the world, choose Red Rocks.

My honest answer is don't choose. Put both your bucket list and let the artist decide for you.

If one of your favorite bands is playing at either of these legendary venues, that's your sign to go.

Whether your trip takes you to Las Vegas or Colorado, you're almost guaranteed to come home talking about it for years.

If you're seeing an artist who embraces incredible visuals, the Sphere might be the better choice. If you're seeing a band that thrives in an outdoor setting with incredible acoustics and breathtaking scenery, Red Rocks is tough to beat.

Or maybe the winner depends entirely on where you'd rather spend a mini-vacation. Would you rather spend a few days exploring Las Vegas or hiking and enjoying Colorado?

If you ever have the opportunity to visit either one, don't pass it up.

The Sphere is all about technology. The music comes with an incredible visual show. Red Rocks is all about nature. The music comes with the most amazing atmosphere.

They're both bucket-list venues, just for different reasons.

If you can't travel this summer, we've got lists of all the upcoming concerts at Bethel Woods and SPAC.

2026 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Concert Lineup