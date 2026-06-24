Massive 6-Foot Prehistoric Fish Caught In Hudson River

A massive 116-pound fish was just found in the Hudson River in the Hudson Valley.

The huge fish measured nearly 6 feet long.

6-Foot Fish Found In Hudson River

DEC DEC

DEC researchers captured a male Atlantic sturgeon in the Hudson River near Hyde Park on Monday. Atlantic sturgeon are the biggest fish found in the Hudson River.

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The fish was caught by DEC researchers working with the Hudson River Estuary Program.

The captured fish weighed 116.8 pounds and measured 179.8 cm, nearly 6 feet, long.

The giant fish was safely tagged, had a DNA sample taken, and was released back into the water, according to reports. Researchers placed a rice-sized PIT tag on its fin to track its migratory journey.

DEC DEC

"It will have a barcode on it so that… if we catch this fish again, we can learn a little bit more about its awesome journey," Chris Bowser said during a livestream of the capture.

Atlantic sturgeon are one of the Hudson River's most ancient and endangered species.

Atlantic sturgeon are known to spawn in the Hudson River this time of year.

"They’re up here with reproduction on their minds," Bowser added.

An estimated 6,000 once traveled up the Hudson River each spring to spawn. Today, fewer than 700 remain.

Earlier this month, Hudson Valley Post reported that thunderous rumblings heard coming from the Hudson River were caused by male Atlantic sturgeons thrashing as they fertilize eggs.

Dan Rieck Dan Rieck

An Atlantic sturgeon can grow up to 14 feet long, weigh 800 pounds, and live between 50 and 70 years.

In 2024, a 220-pound Atlantic sturgeon was found in the Hudson River.

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