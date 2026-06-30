Why Federal Officers Plan To Search The Hudson River This Week

The nationwide Operation Dry Water campaign is underway.

The July 4th holiday is coming up, and law enforcement wants to make sure people are safe out on the water.

Operation Dry Water Underway In New York

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The nationwide campaign is underway, and it focuses on cracking down on folks who may be boating while under the influence.

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The coordinated effort aims to reduce alcohol and drug-related incidents and fatalities on waterways.

The United States Coast Guard says using a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs remains a key factor in accidents.

Operation Dry Water also aims to educate the public about boating under the influence.

Extra Patrol This Week

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The Independence Day holiday period leads to more on the water and is a timeframe that's historically prone to alcohol-related boating accidents.

Boaters should be prepared to see hundreds of local, state, and federal maritime law enforcement agencies deploy targeted patrols, safety checks, and sobriety checkpoints this weekend.

New York Law

The legal limit for Boating While Intoxicated (BWI) is a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 0.08% or higher.

A first offense carries a misdemeanor charge, fines of up to $1,000, up to 1 year in jail, and an automatic 12-month suspension of boating privileges.

You can also be cited if your driving ability is visibly impaired, even if your BAC is between 0.05% and 0.07%. A first offense is a violation.

Fines could reach $500, plus up to 15 days in jail and a 6- to 12-month suspension of boating privileges.

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