Complete Guide To Hudson Valley Fireworks And July 4th Events

Looking for fireworks? We've rounded up every Fourth of July celebration we could find across the Hudson Valley, organized by county and date.

Fireworks Show Happening in the Hudson Valley This Fourth of July

Photo by DESIGNECOLOGIST on Unsplash yellow and red fireworks

This year is bigger than most in terms of Fourth of July celebrations. 2026 marks America's 250th birthday.

Some towns are spreading things out over multiple nights. Others are cramming a parade, a concert, a drone show, and fireworks into a single jam-packed evening.

We did our best to put together a list of fireworks shows and Fourth of July celebrations we could find across Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan, Putnam, Columbia, Greene, Rockland, and Westchester counties, organized by county and then by date.

Scheduled Fireworks Show Across Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan, Putnam, Columbia, Greene, Rockland, and Westchester Counties

Every Fireworks Show Across Hudson Valley By Date And County

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Weather May Impact Fireworks Shows

Photo by Luis Graterol on Unsplash sunset

A quick note. Local governments may change start times, add rain dates, or move locations without much warning.

The expected heatwave may also force local officials to change or postpone planned events. Many days' "feels-like" temperatures will be at, near, or above 100 degrees.

Because of that, some local officials are weighing postponing planned events until it's a little cooler, to protect residents from heat-related issues.

Treat this as your starting point. Remember to double-check with the host municipality before you load up the car.

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