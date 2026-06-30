Deadly Weather That Scorched Europe Is Now Heading To New York

Deadly Weather That Scorched Europe Is Now Heading To New York

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A dangerous "mega heat dome" is about to impact the Hudson Valley and last week into the July 4th weekend.

This comes as many folks plan to celebrate July 4th weekend with backyard barbecues and beach trips.

Extreme Heat Watch Issued For Hudson Valley

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The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Watch for the region.

The Extreme Heat Watch is in effect for the Hudson Valley from Wednesday morning until late Friday. Officials are warning of "dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 105 and 110 expected."

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The National Weather Service warns that extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for people working or participating in outdoor activities.

Mega Heat Dome Is Arriving

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Photo by Immo Wegmann on Unsplash

Forecasters say two small heat domes will collide, making for one large heat dome that will send temperatures soaring. The dome will expand and intensify by-mid-week, and cities including Philadelphia, New York, Washington, DC, and more could hit the triple-digits.

Here in the Hudson Valley, temperatures are expected to reach triple digits for several days, and thanks to Florida-like humidity, it's going to feel even hotter.

Hudson Valley Weather says the weather is going to feel like Florida.

They are predicting a "feels like" temperature of 109 degrees on Wednesday, 108 degrees on Thursday, and 102 degrees on Friday.

"This heat wave is nothing to joke about and should be taken very seriously," Hudson Valley Weather stated about the upcoming heat wave.

Triple-Digit Heat For The Fifth Time This Century

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According to local weather expert Ben Noll, the weather that's arriving in the Hudson Valley is a "similar pattern brought remarkable heat and humidity to Europe this past week."

Temps in parts of Europe reached 112 degrees in France, and parts of the United Kingdom experienced record-high humidity.

Noll expects temperatures in the Hudson Valley to reach triple digits for the fifth time this century.

It reached or exceeded 100 at the weather station in Poughkeepsie during summer 2025, 2011, 2010 and 2001, Noll reports.

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Health experts say to drink extra water, stay out of the sun, if possible, and if not, to reapply sunscreen at least every two hours.

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The Most Extreme Temperatures in the History of Every State

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Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

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Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News

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