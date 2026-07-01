Thousands In New York Want To Rename The Iconic Hudson River

Thousands of New Yorkers think the Hudson River should get a new name.

Knicks fans started a viral Change.org petition to rename the Hudson River after the NBA Finals MVP.

Knicks Fans Want Hudson River Name Change

Hudson River Sloop Clearwater via Facebook Hudson River Sloop Clearwater via Facebook

As of this writing, over 9,530 Knicks fans so far have signed an online petition that calls for the Hudson River to be renamed after New Jersey native and team all-star guard Jalen Brunson.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"The Hudson River runs through the heart of our city, just as Brunson runs through the veins of our team," Toby Bucsescu, the creator of the online petition, states.

Brunson, 29, was born in New Brunswick, raised in Cherry Hill, and just led New York to its first NBA title in 53 years.

Petition To Rename the Hudson River to The Brunson River

Stephanie Keith, Getty Images Stephanie Keith, Getty Images

The online petition calls for the Hudson to be renamed the Brunson River.

"Renaming the Hudson River would honor an individual who epitomizes those very ideals of resilience, spirit, and excellence," Bucsescu adds. "Renaming it The Brunson River would be symbolic of the passion he inspires and the legacy he is building right here in New York City."

Despite the fans' excitement, giving the Hudson River a new name would require a formal process on state and federal levels.

Photos: Nearly 60 New York Knicks Fans Arrested After Historic Win

Photos: Wild Crowd Outside Madison Square Garden Leads To 56 Arrests

Epic New Photos Show A-List Celebrities Freaking Out For Knicks

Wild Photos Show Huge Stars Going Nuts For Historic Knicks Win