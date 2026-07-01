Hudson Valley Utility Bills Just Went Up Again Starting Today

New gas and electric rates officially took effect today, increasing costs for thousands of Hudson Valley households.

Hudson Valley residents will be handing over more of their hard-earned money to pay their bills.

Central Hudson Is Raising Prices, Again

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Starting today, July 1, Central Hudson customers will see a slight increase in their gas and/or electric bills.

The price increases are due to higher delivery rates that are going into effect as of July 1, 2026, as part of the second year of the utility company's three-year plan.

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The average electricity delivery rate is set to rise by over three percent, and the average gas customer will pay about seven percent more per month.

Electric Increases

Electric charges are increasing from $0.1386 to $0.1455 per kilowatt-hour. The monthly flat customer charge is jumping from $22.50 to $24.00. This brings the average residential monthly bill up by approximately $6.25

Gas Increase

Gas charges are increasing to $1.6768 per CCF, and the minimum monthly charge is rising to $28.75. The average monthly residential gas bill will increase by about $11.27.

Reason For Increase

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Central Hudson says it needs the extra money to enhance the overall customer experience. According to the company, this is the "second phase" of Central Hudson’s three-year rate increase plan that takes effect, which supports "continued investments in a stronger, more resilient energy system" for its customers.

"These adjustments support ongoing work to reduce outages, improve restoration times, and enhance the overall customer experience. We understand any rate change can be challenging, and we remain focused on operating efficiently while connecting customers with bill management tools and financial assistance programs to help manage energy costs," the company said about the July 1 increase.

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