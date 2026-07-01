July Brings New York’s Best Stargazing Of The Summer

New Yorkers are going to get peak summer stargazing.

Astronomers say July is going to be the best month for stargazing in New York.

July Expected To Be The Best Summer Month For Stargazing

Photo by Stephanie McCabe on Unsplash time lapse photography of sparkler and U.S.A flag let

On Wednesday, we turned the calendar to July. On top of fireworks, there's going to be a lot of amazing views if you look up at night.

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According to experts, this month is expected to offer peak views of the Milky Way, plus two meteor showers, dazzling moon-planet pairings, and what experts say will be one of the year's "most photogenic night skies."

This time of year, New Yorkers can see the so-called Summer Triangle, which is a group of three bright stars that make up three different constellations. Stargazers can also see parts of the Milky Way, including the core and arc of the galaxy.

July 11

NASA, Getty Images NASA, Getty Images

Travel & Leisure reports that about two hours before sunrise on July 11 the moon, Mars, and the Pleiades star cluster will "form a tight, photogenic triangle."

If you look towards the east before sunrise, you should see the grouping, plus a striking trio of colors: orange from Mars, blue-white from Pleiades, and the pale, lunar crescent.

New Moon On July 14th

Photo by Zoltan Tasi on Unsplash lunar eclipse blood moon sequence

One of the best times to look up is around July 14th during the New Moon when skies are the darkest.

Experts say this is the perfect time to view the hazy lanes of the Milky Way.

Dueling Meteor Showers (End Of The Month)

At the end of the month, July 30 and 31, meteor showers will overlap. Alpha Capricornids and Southern Delta Aquariids will peak together, combining for up to 30 meteors per hour.

Venus Bright All Month

Uriel Sinai, Getty Images Uriel Sinai, Getty Images

Venus will be incredibly bright and visible in the western sky just after sunset all month.

Best Way To View

Experts say the best way to view is to spend about 20 minutes outdoors to give your eyes time to adjust and avoid looking at major light sources.

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