Shooter Still At Large After Vicious Shooting In Hudson Valley

A gunman remains on the run after a man was shot multiple times in the Hudson Valley.

Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Man Shot Several Times Late Saturday Night

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Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Depew Ave. and S/Franklin St. in the Village of Nyack just after midnight on Sunday.

Arriving officers found a man lying in the grass near 403 Nyack Plaza. The unnamed victim had "several gunshot wounds to his body."

He had several patrol rendered first aid to the victim, applying tourniquets to his arm and leg.

Taken To Westchester Medical Center

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Nyack Ambulance Corps and Rockland Paramedics responded to the scene and rendered aid to the victim. He then had to be taken to Westchester Medical Center by ambulance.

Police didn't release his condition but said he's dealing with "serious injuries."

Shooter On The Run

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The shooter fled the scene before police arrived. The Rockland County Sheriff’s BCI Unit and the Clarkstown Police Department responded to the scene to help find the shooter, but as of this writing, the shooter hasn't been found.

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Police did say that the shooting appears to be "an isolated incident," adding "there does not appear to be a threat to the public."

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Orangetown Police Department Detective Bureau. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have additional information is told to call the Orangetown Police Department at 845-359-3700.

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