Explosive Diarrhea Forcing New York Restaurants To Make Changes

Popular restaurants are changing their menus due to a parasite that causes "explosive diarrhea."

The number of cases of the diarrhea-causing parasitic infection keeps rising in New York.

Nearly 500 Cases In New York State

CDC CDC

The Cyclospora parasite outbreak has expanded rapidly, with over 1,200 reported cases nationally.

New York's Health Department now says nearly 500 cases have been found in the state since May 1.

Cyclosporiasis is a type of food poisoning caused by a parasite. The parasite infects the bowels and is usually ingested via contaminated raw fruits, vegetables, or water.

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As of this writing, no exact food item or specific supplier has been identified as the universal source for the outbreak.

Restaurants Updating Menus

Photo by Hyoshin Choi on Unsplash two people sitting at a table with a menu in front of them

The outbreak is causing restaurants in New York to modify their menus out of caution. The parasite causes severe stomach illness, highlighted by frequent and "explosive" watery diarrhea, cramping, bloating, nausea, and fatigue.

Taco Bell has pulled some fresh ingredients from several locations due to the infection.

Some locations have notices saying they are removing lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, onions, and cilantro from items. Items with those ingredients are currently being served without them.

The source of the outbreak remains unclear. Taco Bell says they are making these changes at some locations as a precaution.

Chipotle food safety officials stated they are actively monitoring the Cyclospora investigation.

"We are aware of the Cyclospora investigation and at this time, we don’t believe the ingredients we source are associated," Chipotle’s food safety officer said in a statement. "The health and safety of our guests and team members is our highest priority."

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