There’s Another Fight Over Face Masks In New York

Face masks are at the center of another heated fight in New York.

ICE is refusing to follow new rules in New York State.

ICE refuses to abide by NY mask ban

Alexander Grey on Unsplash Alexander Grey on Unsplash

ICE officials are reportedly refusing to comply with New York's law-enforcement mask ban.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul wants to ban law enforcement from wearing face masks while interacting with the public. The governor says the measure aims to protect New Yorkers, regardless of their immigration status, adding it's especially important in a time of "aggressive" federal immigration enforcement.

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Last month, the Department of Homeland Security said that ICE agents have no intention of abiding by the state law, leading to an immediate legal battle between New York state officials and the Trump administration.

The new law was passed in New York's most recent state budget. The law bans federal, state, and local law enforcement officers from wearing face coverings or masks while interacting with the public across New York.

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Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James argue that masked federal operations are a "fear and intimidation tactic."

They say the public deserves to know exactly who is executing law enforcement actions in their neighborhoods.

The Department of Homeland Security argues that the mask ban recklessly endangers federal agents.

They add that in the past 18 months there's been an 8,000 percent increase in death threats and a 1,300 percent rise in assaults against ICE officers.

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