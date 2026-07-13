The World’s Deadliest Creature Is Back In New York

The world's deadliest creature just tested positive for a dangerous virus in the Hudson Valley, prompting a new warning from health officials.

Mosquitoes buzzing around the Hudson Valley tested positive for West Nile Virus

Rockland County Officials Warn About West Nile

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An alert is being issued about the presence of West Nile Virus in Rockland County. A mosquito sample was tested in Haverstraw, and the pool ended up testing positive for the virus.

“Warmer weather brings increased mosquito activity and a greater risk of West Nile Virus,” Rockland County Commissioner of Health Dr. Mary Leahy stated. “Our team actively monitors and treats mosquito breeding areas throughout the county to help reduce mosquito populations and lower the risk of disease transmission.”

Mosquitoes Are The World's "Deadliest" Creature.

According to the CDC, mosquitoes are considered the "world's deadliest" creatures.

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Hudson Valley Residents Told To Protect Themselves

Health officials are urging all residents

People are being urged to protect themselves from mosquitoes and see a doctor if they experience West Nile symptoms such as rash, headache, vomiting, and neck stiffness.

Symptoms may include:

Fever

Headache

Body aches

Nausea

Skin rash

Swollen lymph glands

In rare cases, the virus can cause serious brain inflammation or meningitis, inflammation of the tissues around the brain and spinal cord.

Most mosquitoes do not carry West Nile Virus. However, you can still get sick if bitten by an infected mosquito.

Adults age 50 and older and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness.

As of this writing, there have been no human cases of West Nile in Rockland County since last summer.

How to protect yourself against West Nile, and other mosquito-borne diseases

How to protect yourself against West Nile, other mosquite-borne diseases According to the New Jersey Department of Health, residents should take the following steps to help prevent diseases transmitted by the bite of a mosquito. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia