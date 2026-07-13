Big Changes Coming To Beloved Hudson Valley Hot Dog Stand

One of the Hudson Valley's most beloved hot dog spots is entering a new era after a major announcement from its longtime owner.

The hot dog eatery has been open for 40 years.

Pam's Bun 'N' Run Owner Is Retiring In Dutchess County

Pam's Bun 'N' Run Facebook Pam's Bun 'N' Run Facebook

The owner of Pam's Bun 'N' Run, Pam, which as been serving lunch in Pleasant Valley, New YOrk since 1986 announced her retirement.

"The time has come for me to hang up my apron and retire," Pam wrote on Facebook. "It has been my distinct pleasure serving lunch for you, your family, and friends over the last 40 years! I am truly blessed to have had the opportunity to know all of you. Thank you so much!"

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The popular hot dog truck sits near the creek on Route 44 in Pleasant Valley. The eatery is always nominated by WPDH listeners as for the best places for Hot Dogs in the Hudson Valley.

Photo by Ball Park Brand on Unsplash brown bread with hotdog on top

"Thank you for everything! A lot of memories! Best hotdogs in the world. Thank you for always giving a great experience and being so awesome. Been going since 1986! You’ll be missed greatly," Co-owner of Awesome Championship Wrestling Hale Collins commented on Pam's retirement announcement. "Congratulations!"

New Owner Taking Over

David Paul Morris/Getty Images Hot Dogs

The good news for Hudson Valley residents is that Pam's Bun 'N' Run isn't closing. A new owner, Tracy is taking over "to carry on the tradition of great hotdogs" in the Hudson Valley.

"She grew up in town and is one of the hardest workers that I know. I could not have found anyone more capable to take over in my place. I hope you continue to loyally patronize her business as you have with me," Pam added in her retirement note.

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