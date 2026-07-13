New York Could See “Strongest” Winter In A Decade

One meteorologist says early weather signals are pointing toward a much rougher winter than New Yorkers have seen in years.

His forecast calls for cold, snow, and major storms.

Strongest winter weather signal in a Decade

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A popular weatherman says early data is pointing towards a cold, stormy and disruptive winter. Independent meteorologist Mark Gremillion, host of the popular Weatherman Plus channel, reports that long-range signals point to the "strongest winter weather signal in a decade" for the upcoming 2026–2027 winter season.

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Gremillion says a highly active climate pattern is expected to drive severe cold and major disruptions.

"Winter Will Be A Strong One This Year," he wrote on Facebook.

El Nino is projected to push a highly active subtropical jet stream across the eastern United States, pumping massive amounts of moisture northward.

Gremillion reports that the collision of consistent Arctic air with moisture from the jet stream should create the ideal environment for widespread, heavy snow, ice, and mixed precipitation.

Worst Parts Of Winter In New York?

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He believes that late summer and early fall could see below-average temperatures.

But the worst could be in 2027. Gremillion predicts that the most severe, disruptive winter weather is forecast to hit full stride during January and February 2027.

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