New York City Visitors Are Being Sent To This Hudson Valley Spot

One "historic" hometown in the Hudson Valley is getting rave reviews for "transforming its waterfront."

Secret NYC says July 4th the perfect time for New York City residents to take a trip up to Newburgh.

"One of the most immersive Revolutionary‑era escapes is hiding just under two hours north of Manhattan," Secret NYC writes up the City of Newburgh.

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The website believes that the City of Newburgh is the perfect spot for a Do It Yourself "Revolutionary food & cider” weekend—complete with historic grounds, craft brews, and waterfront fireworks."

New York City residents are encouraged to take the train to Beacon and then order ride to Newburgh, or drive themselves.

Washington’s Headquarters

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The first suggested spot is Washington’s Headquarters. It's the spot (something that most Hudson Valley residents already know) where George Washington lived and worked during the final years of the Revolution.

"Docent‑led tours, artifacts, and outdoor grounds give you a tangible glimpse into 18th‑century life, set against sweeping river views that feel straight out of a period painting," Secret NYC states about Washington’s Headquarters.

Newburgh Brewing Company/Hudson Taco

Newburgh Brewing Company/FB Newburgh Brewing Company/FB

Then New York City residents can walk over to the Newburgh Brewing Company and grab a pint inside an historic warehouse.

After a drink, food at the brewery is an option, or a short walk to Hudson Taco, which is located inside the restored West Shore Train Station.

Hudson Taco has been named the best place to tacos in the Hudson Valley for many years by WPDH listeners.

Waterfront Fireworks

Andrew Harnik, Getty Images Andrew Harnik, Getty Images

After drinking at eating at the Newburgh Brewing Company and Hudson Taco, it's suggested that New York City residents grab dinner at any waterfront restaurant and pick a spot to view the July 4th fireworks.

Each year, the City of Newburgh hosts its Independence Day fireworks display, which are launched from along the Hudson.

Every Fireworks Show Across Hudson Valley By Date And County

Every Fireworks Show Across Hudson Valley By Date And County