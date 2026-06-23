Sudden Death Of Popular Hudson Valley Worker Sparks Outpouring

A heartbreaking announcement from a popular local restaurant group has left regular guests and staff absolutely devastated.

Hudson Taco announced the passing of Dwayne Bryant, who was a member of the Cosimo’s Restaurant Group family for over 20 years.

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"His beautiful smile, positive attitude, and kind heart touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him," Hudson Taco wrote about Dwayne after announcing his passing. "Dwayne brought light into every room he entered and made a lasting impact on both his coworkers and the many guests he served. He was more than an employee— he was a friend, a source of encouragement, and a valued part of our family."

Dwayne has worked for the Cosimo’s Restaurant Group for over 20 years, working at the Woodbury and Newburgh locations. He joined the Hudson Taco team in 2019.

A cause of death hasn't been released.

GoFundMe For Family

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Since his death, there have been widespread tributes and condolences from coworkers, customers, friends, and loved ones who remembered him for his unwavering positivity and leadership.

"He was adored by staff, guests, and, most of all, by his dear family and friends. Dwayne’s sudden and tragic passing has left a deep void in the hearts of everyone who knew him," Hudson Taco adds.

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The business set up a GoFundMe to help support Dwayne’s family. The family hopes to bring his body to the state of Florida, where he will be laid to rest near their family's home.

Money raised will help cover funeral expenses, travel costs for family members who live across the country, and the transportation of Dwayne’s body from New York to Florida.

As of this writing, nearly $49,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

Wake Planned In Newburgh

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Hudson Valley residents who want to pay their final respects can go to Brooks Funeral Home in Newburgh on Wednesday, June 24.

A viewing is scheduled from noon until 5 p.m., with a religious prayer service from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

READ MORE: 13 Reasons to Love Newburgh

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