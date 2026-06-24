Man Arrested At “Ground Zero” Of Hudson Valley Overdose Crisis

As the Hudson Valley battled a deadly overdose surge, investigators say one local suspect allegedly wasn't slowing down.

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force announced that a 55-year-old man was arrested on two separate occasions. Officials say he sold narcotics and dangerous drugs in the Town of Poughkeepsie area.

Dangerous Drug and Narcotic Dealer Apprehended Near School

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Eugene Taylor, formerly of Beacon, is accused of selling cocaine out of his Town of Poughkeepsie home on Woodcliff Ave, near the Holy Trinity Elementary School. A search warrant was obtained following an investigation that involved numerous undercover purchases, police say.

“The allegations in this case are deeply troubling. According to the investigation, the defendant was selling narcotics from a residence located near an elementary school, placing dangerous narcotics activity in the immediate vicinity of children and families," District Attorney Anthony Parisi said.

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The search warrant resulted in Drug Task Force Agents seizing a large quantity of cocaine, packaging, scales, and ammunition inside the residence. In addition, a shotgun was found that he was not legally permitted to possess or own pursuant to New York State law.

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Taylor was charged with:

Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, a class A-II Felony

Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, a Class B Felony

Multiple charges are still pending that include Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance.

Arrested Again at Ground Zero of the June Overdose Epidemic

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After getting released, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force learned that he was allegedly trying to purchase large amounts of drugs to start selling again.

After more alleged undercover purchases, a second search warrant was obtained. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office ESU team (SWAT) and the Poughkeepsie Joint SWAT team executed a search warrant at Taylor's Poughkeepsie home and seized more cocaine packaged for sale, packaging, ammunition, scales and money.

He was charged with:

Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, a class A-II Felony

Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, a Class B Felony

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Multiple other charges are still pending.

"Drug trafficking does not exist in a vacuum; it brings with it violence, firearms, addiction, and the destruction of lives and neighborhoods. When those activities occur near a school, the threat to public safety is even greater. Equally concerning are allegations that, even after his initial arrest, the defendant attempted to continue directing and facilitating narcotics trafficking activities. Such conduct demonstrates a blatant disregard for the law and an ongoing threat to the safety of our community," Parisi added.

Taylor's second arrest coincided with a public safety emergency in Dutchess County, where 17 suspected overdoses occurred within 72 hours, resulting in two fatalities.

One of those fatal overdoses took place in the Town of Poughkeepsie the day before Taylor's second arrest.

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