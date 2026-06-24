Hudson Valley Teen Accused Of Sexually Attacking Girl At Recess

What allegedly happened during recess at a Hudson Valley school has many parents talking. Police say the incident resulted in criminal charges against a student.

A 13-year-old Hudson Valley student is accused of sexually attacking his classmate. Police say the victim is a 12-year-old girl.

Yonkers Teen Accused Of Sexually Attacking Classmate During Recess

Google Google

The Yonkers Police Department responded to Yonkers Public School 15 on Friday, June 5, following reports of an alleged sex-related incident.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Police were told that a 13-year-old boy used sexual language and threats toward a 12-year-old girl while choking and inappropriately touching her during recess.

13-Year-Old From Westchester County, New York Arrested

Google Google

The unnamed boy was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and forcible touching. He was released into his mother's custody.

Because of his age, the case is now being handled in family court. The victim's name hasn't been released.

The boy was also reportedly suspended from school during the final weeks of the school year.

Yonkers police are also still investigating a 12-year-old's choking death in his school's hallway. Authorities say the student was in a hallway when a staff member saw him in distress and rushed to his aid.

The New York School Districts With The Worst Graduation Rates

These 14 New York School Districts Have 100% Graduation Rates

These 14 New York School Districts Have 100% Graduation Rates