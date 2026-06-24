Bed Bath & Beyond Accelerates Huge Comeback In New York

Bed Bath & Beyond's surprising comeback is moving faster than expected.

The popular retail store is returning to 98 retail stores nationwide.

Bed Bath & Beyond Is Making A Comeback

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Bed Bath & Beyond is launching its brick-and-mortar comeback in New York through a strategic partnership with The Container Store.

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Existing Container Store locations are getting cobranded. The Container Store is transforming 98 U.S. locations into a combined "The Container Store + Bed Bath & Beyond" format to offer home goods and more.

The Texas-based company is clearing out 30 percent of its inventory to make way for Bed Bath & Beyond products.

Bed Bath & Beyond Accelerate Return

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This week, Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed it's accelerating its nationwide return.

Phase 1 of the nationwide rollout of the new Bed Bath & Beyond + The Container Store retail format began with the opening of its first 22 co-branded locations.

"The new format is designed to better serve the unique needs of local customers, creating a more connected home shopping experience and strengthening Bed Bath & Beyond's role as a trusted home destination within the neighborhoods it serves," Bed Bath & Beyond told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

The only New York location in Phase 1 is located on 6th Avenue in New York City.

Where To Find In New York State/Hudson Valley

Getty Images Lower Sales Bring Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Down

The company expects additional Bed Bath & Beyond + The Container Store locations to open in phases over the coming several weeks as it continues its nationwide rollout.

It's expected that all 98 Container Store locations will feature Bed Bath & Beyond products.

That means you should soon expect co-branded spaces at the following locations in New York.

Yonkers: 48 Market Street, Yonkers, NY 10710

White Plains: 145 Westchester Avenue, White Plains, NY 10601

Huntington: 350 Walt Whitman Road, Huntington, NY 11746

Westbury: 902 Old Country Rd, Garden City, NY 1153

Bed Bath & Beyond was founded in New Jersey in 1971. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2023.

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