New York Poll Numbers Fuel Hope For Republican Win

New polling data is giving Republicans a reason to watch New York's governor race a little more closely.

With New York's primary day in the rear-view mirror, the attention turns to the upcoming election in November. While neither faced a primary challenge, new polls are giving new ideas about an upset in the race for New York's Governor.

Does Bruce Blakeman Have A Chance Vs Kathy Hochul?

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Democratic incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul is the heavy favorite to win. Blakeman's chances of an upset are low, but not impossible.

Hochul has an enormous built-in cushion because active Democratic voters outnumber Republicans in New York by roughly 3.2 million people.

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Hochul also holds a 34-point lead in New York City. New York City historically decides statewide elections by overwhelming any conservative turnout in Upstate New York.

Current Polling Numbers

Below are the latest general election survey data from different pollster sources.

Current Polling Numbers In Race For New York Governor

Hochul's Job Approval Rating Declining

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Giving Republicans hope is the fact that Hochul's job approval favorability rating sits at 41-46%, according to the recent Siena poll, which is down from 45-44% in March.

That's her lowest favorability rating since last June.

Her job approval rating also dropped from 52-40% in March to 48-44%, which is her lowest job approval rating since April 2025.

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.