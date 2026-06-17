New Strategy Could Change The Future Of Stewart Airport

Local leaders are making a big push to attract major airlines to Stewart Airport.

For years, travelers across the Hudson Valley have been asking the same question: Why doesn't Stewart Airport have more flight options?

Orange County Leaders Push For Major Airlines

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Officials have launched a financial backstop fund to reduce risk for major airlines that agree to bring new routes to Stewart International Airport.

The Minimum Revenue Guarantee fund is a program designed to attract major airlines to New York Stewart International Airport by reducing the financial risk of launching new routes.

New Plan Could Help Bring Major Airlines Back To Stewart Airport

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The minimum revenue guarantee will save name-brand carriers from early financial losses for their first two years.

If an airline launches a new route from Stewart and ticket sales don't meet expectations during the first 18 to 24 months, the carrier uses the Minimum Revenue Guarantee fund to cover its losses.

The goal is to give airlines confidence to try new destinations without worrying about losing money during the startup phase.

Growing Hudson Valley Calls For Better Airport

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Hudson Valley officials say that with the Hudson Valley's population growing, having more local airport options is needed.

Officials believe this move is needed because it's been hard to convince major carriers to take a chance on new routes. Right now, only Allegiant and Breeze Airways fly out of Stewart.

If this plan works, officials believe it will lead to more destinations from Stewart, more competition, and hopefully lower fares for Hudson Valley travelers who currently drive to larger airports for most flights.

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