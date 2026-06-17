Hudson Valley Dad Arrested After Son Goes Missing In New York

A Hudson Valley father is in trouble with the law after his son disappeared for over a year.

The Westchester County District Attorney, Susan Cacace, announced the arrest of the father on Tuesday.

Father Arrested In Westchester County After 12-year-old Son Disappears

New Rochelle Police Department New Rochelle Police Department

Police claim 54-year-old Dwight Richards Senior took 12-year-old King Richards during a custodial situation last March.

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"The defendant violated a mandate issued by Westchester County Family Court Judge Allison E. Burke by failing to produce his son, King Richards," the Westchester County DA's office told Hudson Valley Post.

He was arrested by New Rochelle police detectives in connection with the disappearance of his son on Tuesday. He was found in the Bronx.

New Rochelle Police Department New Rochelle Police Department

He's expected to be charged with one count of criminal contempt in the second degree on Wednesday.

"All children in Westchester deserve to live without fear that they will be stolen without warning from the sanctuary of their communities. We must strive for a reality where that is possible," DA Cacace stated.

Son Found In Good Health, 1 Day After His Birthday

New Rochelle Police Department New Rochelle Police Department

Officials say the son is in good health has back in custody with his mother. The boy turned 12 on Monday.

"I am relieved beyond measure that, nearly one year later, King Richards was found in good health and was returned to the care of his mother. The defendant's alleged defiance of the Family Court, allegedly concealing his son for the better part of a year, caused his mother and everyone in this county an agonizing wait as the child's whereabouts remained unknown for so long," DA Cacace said. "I want to commend the New Rochelle police for never giving up their search efforts or their hope that King Richards would be located safe and sound. Their diligence led to today's reunion.

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