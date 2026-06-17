$1,500 Checks Are On The Way For Millions In New York

Millions of New Yorkers are about to find a big check in their mailboxes.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced details about this year's STAR rebate.

Checks Have Started to be Sent to Eligible New Yorkers

Getty Images NY Governor Hochul Delivers Remarks At MTA Board Meeting

Checkers are starting to get mailed out to eligible New Yorkers. Hochul announced that nearly three million New Yorkers across the state will receive over $2 billion in tax relief this summer and fall through New York's School Tax Relief (STAR) program.

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“The start of summer is also the start of STAR tax relief season for millions of New Yorkers,” Hochul said. “From tax credits and energy rebates to our expanded child tax credit and middle class tax cuts, we’re continuing to put more money back in New Yorkers’ pockets.”

Regional breakdown of this year’s STAR property tax relief

Below is this year's regional breakdown.

Hochul's Office Hochul's Office

Checks Up to $1,500 To Be Delivered

Most homeowners eligible for a STAR credit will receive a check between $350 and $600.

Most eligible seniors with an Enhanced STAR credit will receive a check between $700 and $1,500.

STAR provides property tax relief to eligible homeowners and seniors statewide.

Deliveries To Continue Throughout Summer and Fall

Photo by Marek Studzinski on Unsplash A white button sitting on top of a one dollar bill

Eligible homeowners will receive their STAR checks before the deadline for their school taxes. In some parts of the state, school tax due dates are in June and July.

STAR checks will continue to be mailed out throughout the summer and fall.

"While some STAR recipients will receive their benefit in the form of a tax exemption this year, many other recipients will receive a tax credit and will be sent a check in the mail this summer and fall," Hochul's office stated.

CLICK HERE to see your STAR Credit Delivery Schedule

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