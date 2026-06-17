New York State residents know it's very expensive to live in the Empire State. But if you want to stay in New York, where will your dollar stretch the most?

CNBC released its list of the 10 most expensive states to live in the United States. It probably comes as no surprise that New York was near the top of the list.

Hawaii was deemed the most expensive state to live in. New York is the second most expensive state in the nation.

"If you can make it here, you’ll make it anywhere, because almost every place else is cheaper to live than New York," Scott Cohn bluntly puts it in his CNBC article.

Songquan Deng New York City Manhattan midtown skyline at night

An average home in New York City costs 10 times more than if the same home were located in Texas, according to CNBC.

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The same home in Albany would cost double what you would pay for in Texas.

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Meanwhile, a box of cereal purchased in New York State is about double what it would cost you in North Carolina, CNBC reports.

But some people, myself included, can't really see themselves leaving New York State. At least not in the near future. So, where can you live in New York but not pay as much?

SpaceWise released a list of the Most Affordable Places to Live in New York. One place is in the Hudson Valley and a few are not too far. Below are a few of the cheapest places to live in New York State.

These Are The Cheapest Places To Live in New York State New York State residents know it's very expensive to live in the Empire State. But if you want to stay in New York, where will your dollar stretch the most?

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