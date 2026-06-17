Hot Spot For Young And Old Opening Soon In Newburgh, New York

A new family entertainment center is coming soon to the Hudson Valley. Early visitors are already calling it a major addition to the area.

Owners of Gallery Social, a brand-new social, entertainment, and event venue in Newburgh, held a soft opening in early June.

Gallery Social Holds Soft Opening In Newburgh, New York

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According to its social media, Gallery Social is "Newburgh’s go-to for games, leagues, and good times! Home of Gallery Billiards & Team Gallery."

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Gallery Social is designed as a modern community hub focused on competitive games, entertainment, food, and drink. The space includes a pool, bowling, electronic darts, plus a full kitchen and bar.

The owners of Gallery Social run Gallery Billiards. Owners, Ruth Platt and David A Pinkston, recently invited Town of Newburgh councilman Scott Manley to get a sneak peek and try out some of their interactive games.

Photo by Joao Alexandre Paulo on Unsplash billiard balls on billiard table

"Let me tell you, wow, I was blown away," Manley said on Facebook about his tour. "This new entertainment place opening soon in our town, hoping in a couple of weeks, is going to be a great hot spot for the young and old. Follow Gallery Social on Facebook for the videos and more on this new spot."

Soft Opening Held For First Responders

A soft opening was held on Saturday, June 6, for first responders.

"For our first soft opening, we invited Newburgh's first responders as a small token of gratitude to those who serve our community every day," Gallery Social wrote on Facebook after the event.

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Owners called the soft opening a "grand opening warm-up." It seems that they aced their first test.

"Thank you to Gallery Social for the First responder night," one attendee wrote on Facebook. "We had so much fun. This place is going to be such a great addition to the Town of Newburgh!"

A grand opening date hasn't been announced, but it's expect to official open in the very near future.

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