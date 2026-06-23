Trader Joe’s Continues Rapid Expansion Across New York
The most in-demand grocery store in New York is opening up new stores in the Empire State, including the Hudson Valley.
Trader Joe's is making an aggressive nationwide expansion.
Trader Joe's Is Aggressively Expanding Nationwide
The popular grocery store hopes to open 21 new locations across 13 states over the next six months, including here in New York.
Below are the 21 new locations that should open before the end of the year.
Alabama
Hoover (Montgomery Hwy.)
Arizona
Phoenix (21001 N Tatum Blvd.)
California
Anaheim Hills (Anaheim Hills Road)
Northridge (Reseda Blvd.)
Paso Robles (Paso Robles area)
Tarzana (Ventura Blvd.)
Tracy (Naglee Rd.)
Yucaipa (Yucaipa Blvd.)
Colorado
Westminster (Sheridan Blvd.)
Florida
Sarasota (8199 S Tamiami Trail)
Illinois
Chicago (804 W Montrose Ave.)
Oswego (Oswego area)
Massachusetts
Quincy (111 McConville Way)
Michigan
Farmington Hills (27658 Middlebelt Road)
New Jersey
West Orange (West Orange area)
New York
Syracuse (3515 W Genesee St.)
Yonkers (2482 Central Park Ave.)
Ohio
University Heights (2643 Warrensville Center Road)
Utah
Herriman (Herriman area)
West Jordan (5561 W 7800 S)
Washington
Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley area)
More About New Stores In New York State
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Syracuse, New York
This store will open at 3515 West Genesee Street inside the Fairmount Fair shopping plaza. It will sit directly in a major grocery hub between the local Target and Wegmans, just down the road from Walmart and Tops Friendly Market.
Once open, it will be the second Trader Joe's location in Onondaga County.
Yonkers, New York
The Hudson Valley location is coming to Yonkers at 2482 Central Park Avenue.
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The store will be right down the road from the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and a nearby Lidl grocery store.
This will officially be the fifth Trader Joe's location in Westchester County, helping alleviate the intense weekend crowds at the nearby Hartsdale and Scarsdale stores.
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