Search For Missing 3-Year-Old & Dog On Upstate New York Highway

A massive multi-agency search was launched after a 3-year-old toddler playing outside suddenly vanished into thin air

In this week's DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review, which highlights recent statewide forest ranger actions, the DEC confirmed details about a parent's worst nightmare, a search for a missing 3-year-old.

3-Year-Old Child Goes Missing In Upstate New York

Google Google loading...

It happened on Friday, May 8, just after 7 p.m. Forest Rangers Christopher, Sprague, and Thaine responded to a call for a missing 3-year-old last seen on County Route 22 an hour earlier. Route 22 is described as a "major north-south local highway."

New York State Police and the Allegany County Drone Team joined the search for the missing 3-year-old and family dog.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The child's mother told first responders that the 3-year-old was playing with the dog outside when suddenly she "couldn’t see them anymore."

Family members immediately began searching the area.

Ranger Christopher worked with NYSP to search nearby roads and fire departments to check ponds and structures in the area.

Child And Dog Found 1.4 Miles Away From Home

Google Google loading...

About three hours after the child and dog went missing, a neighbor driving on Hawks Road found the child and dog in a field on the edge of the road.

The child and the pet were 1.4 miles away from the home!

Both were in good health. An emergency squad evaluated the child and dog and returned both to their family.

80 Children Went Missing In New York In 2025 So Far